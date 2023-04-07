State Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, explained his reasoning in voting to expel two Democratic lawmakers from the state Legislature for their role in a protest calling for more gun control in the aftermath of a school shooting in Nashville.
Lawmakers Thursday voted to expel Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, both Democrats.
A third Democrat, Rep. Gloria Johnson, retained her seat by a one-vote margin. Hawk also voted for Johnson’s expulsion from the House of Representatives.
Hawk responded Friday in an email to questions about the vote.
“I voted in favor of expelling all three legislators who had resolutions brought forward to expel them,” he wrote.
“We had a tragedy of children and adults being senselessly killed by an evil woman, and three of my colleagues decided that they would make the story about themselves as anarchists, instead of mourning the loss of six lives,” Hawk wrote.
“I have learned that people accomplish more when they talk with each other, instead of shouting at each other. The three legislators for whom I voted to expel had no desire to talk with me, they only wanted to yell at the world,” Hawk wrote.
“As we mourn the losses of life felt by numerous Tennesseans, myself included as I lost my father last week, I suggest we have civil conversations about how we can move our state forward,” he concluded.
The Republicans voted Thursday to expel two Black lawmakers who last week approached the front of the House chamber with a bullhorn and participated in a chant after joining protesters calling for passage of gun-control measures.
The protests followed the March 27 shooting at the Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville. Six people were killed, including three 9-year-old children.
GOP leaders argued that the action against Jones and Pearson was necessary to draw a line against legislators using protest to disrupt House proceedings.
Republicans have a supermajority control in the House, which allows them to advance most of their political agenda despite objections from Democrats.
Hendrel Remus, Tennessee Democratic Party chairman, issued a statement Thursday night following the expulsion of Jones and Pearson from the House.
“The unthinkable occurred on the floor of our State Capitol today. Two duly elected Democratic State Representatives were expelled from their elected positions by the Republican House majority.
“Their expulsion sets a dangerous new precedent for political retribution. The day that a majority can simply expel a member of the opposing party without legitimate cause threatens the fabric of democracy in our state and creates a reckless roadmap for GOP controlled state legislatures across the nation. This is not only unacceptable but a complete breakdown of our political system.
“We condemn and will continue to fight this radical decision until each of our members return to their seats in the State House of Representatives – where the people sent them to serve.
“Today, the nation had a front row seat to the fight that is happening in the south. The nation had an opportunity to see what we are up against in red states with Republican supermajorities. This was not only a direct political attack on our party, but it was also an insult to the voters of Tennessee and an erosion of our democracy at the state level,” the statement by Remus concludes.
Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden issued a statement Friday about the vote.
“Tennessee House Republicans decided to uphold the rule of law and remove two Democrat state representatives that disrupted and protested the legislative process on March 30th, 2023.
“Their adolescence and immature behavior brought dishonor to the Tennessee General Assembly as they admitted to knowingly breaking the rules.
“Actions have consequences, and we applaud House Republicans for having the conviction to protect the rules, the laws, and the prestige of the State of Tennessee,” the statement concludes.
County commissions in each of the expelled lawmakers’ districts will choose replacements to serve until a special election can be held.
The commissions could choose to appoint Jones and Pearson to serve in the interim ahead of a special election, letting them return to the Capitol.
Depending on how fast the commissions and statehouse move, there is a chance that Jones and Pearson could return even before lawmakers adjourn, which is expected to be in several weeks. The expelled lawmakers also would be eligible to run in the special elections to fill the seats.
Local leaders in Davidson County, which encompasses Jones’ Nashville district, have already scheduled a special meeting for Monday to discuss appointing an interim representative. Many have already voiced support for choosing Jones.
Over in Shelby County, which includes Pearson’s district in Memphis, commissioners have not yet set a time to discuss temporarily filling the now-vacant legislative seat.
Democratic Rep. Torrey Harris, a Memphis Democrat, told reporters that he planned to meet with commission members Friday evening and hoped that another meeting would be scheduled soon.
Under the Tennessee Constitution, lawmakers cannot be expelled for the same offense twice.
Jones and Pearson, both first-term lawmakers, represented House districts that are extremely friendly to Democrats.
No Republican ran against the pair following successful Democratic primary wins.
Johnson, of Knoxville, represents a district that includes part of Knox County. Johnson, who is white, also participated in the House floor protest.
Jones and Pearson have regularly criticized the white-majority House chamber.
State Rep. Jeremy Faison, chairman of the House Republican caucus, explained why the expulsion vote was conducted in an interview Thursday night with CNN correspondents.
Faison was asked why the process involving Jones and Pearson did not involve the House Ethics Committee.
“What you need to understand is this is a body of people who decide corporately what we’re going to do moving forward,” Faison said. “This body spoke many times. I brought our caucus together several times since last Thursday to ask the body what we as a group wanted to do. The overwhelming majority, the heartbeat of this caucus, says, ‘Not on this House floor. Not this way.’”
Faison left the interview abruptly, saying he had a long drive home.
Faison previously represented a small section of Greene County before district lines were redrawn. He represents Cocke and sections of Hamblen and Jefferson counties.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.