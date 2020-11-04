Incumbents serving Greene County in the Tennessee House of Representatives did not face opposition in Tuesday’s election and both say they are honored to continue to serve.
Most of the county falls within the 5th House District. Rep. David Hawk, a Republican, was reelected for his 10th term in the state House in Tuesday’s election with 21,211 complimentary votes cast, according to the unofficial results from the Greene County Election Commission.
“I want to thank Greene County voters for the continued confidence that they have placed in me,” Hawk said Tuesday. “Serving in the Tennessee legislature has been one of the greatest blessings of my working life and I look forward to several more years of service to our community.”
When the 112th General Assembly convenes in January, Hawk said he hopes that legislators will be able to make significant progress towards increasing broadband accessibility for rural areas.
“One of the biggest issues for the State of Tennessee, outside of the obvious COVID-19-related issues as well as balancing the budget, will be be bringing greater broadband access to our rural communities in Northeast Tennessee,” he said. “I have been on the front lines of improving access to the region, but there is much more work to be done.”
Portions of southwestern Greene County fall within the 11th House District, which is represented by Republican Jeremy Faison. He was elected to his sixth term in the House and received 2,772 complimentary votes in Greene County, according to the unofficial results.
“Watching the voter engagement this fall has done my heart good,” Faison said. “Thank you so much Greene County for your passion to get it right. I could not be more humbled and grateful that you are allowing me to serve in the Tennessee General Assembly. … Please know that I am always open to you.” He also encourages people to come visit the Capital in Nashville.
In the next legislative session, Faison said he would like to see the state continue in the strong direction it has been headed in the past few years.
“Tennessee is in a great position because of the good leadership that we have,” he said. “Over the next two years, I would love to see us continue the strong direction we have been headed. Now that the election is over, I look forward to putting partisan politics aside and searching for the common good that will benefit Tennesseans as a whole. Things like healthcare reform, taxes staying low, fully funding education, infrastructure in Greene County and continuing to attract businesses.”