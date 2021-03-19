State legislative leaders, including Rep. David Hawk (R-Greeneville), are seeking to reorganize a program to maximize temporary financial support for economically distressed families.
In January, Hawk and Sen. Bo Watson (R-Hixson) introduced a joint bill, the “Tennessee Opportunity Act” for consideration by the General Assembly to reset the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. TANF is a federally funded initiative to provide temporary assistance, up to five years, for families that are struggling financially.
After six weeks of discussions with the governor’s office, provisions of his and Watson’s bill have now been integrated into legislation from Gov. Lee, Hawk said. That amended bill from the governor’s office focusing on the Department of Human Services has been sent to committee in both the House and Senate.
“We came up with a great program to help strengthen families across Tennessee,” the state representative said. “My bill and the combined bill both work to keep families off full blown public assistance and welfare.”
Watson said, “Governor Lee and Human Services Commissioner Clarence Carter share Rep. Hawk’s and my ambitions for more effective, more accountable utilization of TANF funds. Together, we recognize that investing these funds wisely will help Tennesseans overcome hardship and give themselves and their children a brighter future.”
The response thus far to the amended bill has been positive from legislators. “We still need to encourage legislators in the House and Senate to support the plan that Governor’s Office, my office and Sen. Watson’s office has created,” Hawk said. “We want to make sure our colleagues in the House and Senate understand the bill and what we want to do to strengthen families.”
KEY FEATURES
If approved by the General Assembly, the combined legislation will address how the TANF funds are spent, ensure they are spent and launch a pilot program offering an alternative pathway of enhanced educational services or enhanced cash assistance for eligible people pursuing educational advancement.
One of key features of the amended legislation includes a requirement that 100% of the federal block grant TANF receives in the future be spent and annually be deployed to where the need is based on a county’s share of children in poverty.
Other key features are a larger maximum payment per family than previously allowed, establishment of a rainy-day fund from surplus capped at last year’s federal TANF block grant of $191 million and increased penalties for committing fraud with TANF dollars.
In late 2019, the General Assembly learned that Tennessee had stockpiled the largest amount of unobligated TANF funds in the nation at $731 million. In response, a TANF Working Group was formed to study the issue and develop recommendations for how to better support Tennessee families with the funds to overcome economic hardship.
Although that group did not formalize recommendations, Hawk and Watson began to develop their legislation after serving as members of the group and continuing to study it for nearly another year.
The two legislators worked with Tennesseans for Quality Early Education to draft their bill to spend the funds responsibly and set an adequate reserve, introducing it into the legislature before discussions with the governor’s office that led to the amended legislation.
“TQEE applauds Sen. Bo Watson and Rep. Hawk, Commissioner Carter and Governor Lee’s administration for their diligence in developing and evolving a strong piece of legislation to use TANF funds to reduce child poverty and improve family self-sufficiency,” said Blair Taylor, CEO of Tennesseans for Quality Early Education. “We’re delighted to see that finally these vital resources will get to where the need is, tap local innovation, and focus on positive outcomes for Tennessee’s children and families.”
COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT
The proposed legislation would also obligate $182 million from surplus to the Tennessee Opportunity Pilot initiative to implement seven plans submitted from individual communities that are innovative, locally driven and evidence-based to promote greater economic self-sufficiency.
The initiative would provide grant awards up to $25 million over three years to the seven selected communities as well as fund a rigorous evaluation of each of the seven efforts, and establish an advisory board to approve the grants and oversee the evaluation.
“We are certainly looking to communities to be innovative on what they can do to help families stay off full-blown public assistance,” Hawk said.
The amended bill also provides funding for a two-year pilot program offering an alternative pathway of enhanced educational services or enhanced cash assistance for eligible individuals pursuing educational advancement.
In addition, the amended legislation would also obligate $50 million from surplus to fund Families First community grants to nonprofits across the state.