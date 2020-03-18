A long-time state legislator and a newcomer to seeking public office have filed their nominating petitions to appear on the ballot Aug. 6.
State Rep. David Hawk has filed his nominating petition to seek his 10th term as the representative from the 5th District, according to the Greene County Election Commission.
Hawk, 407 Crockett Lane, will appear on the ballot as a candidate in the state Republican primary for the 5th District, which is comprised of most of Greene County except for a few precincts in the western parts of the county.
First elected in 2002, Hawk serves as chair of the House’s Tenncare Subcommittee and is a member of the Education, Insurance and Finance, and Ways and Means committees. He is also a member of the Higher Education and Finance, Ways and Means subcommittees. Hawk was majority assistant leader in the 110th General Assembly.
Crystal L. Hirschy, 103 Summit Dr., has filed a petition to seek her first public office to represent the 2nd Ward on the Greeneville Board of Education.
Hirschy, program director at the Jonesborough Senior Center, is the second individual to file a petition to represent the 2nd Ward on the school board as part of the Greeneville municipal election. Current School Board Chair Cindy Luttrell filed her petition to seek reelection last month.
The deadline for qualifying for the Aug. 6 election is noon on April 2 for candidates running for the Greene County Board of Education from the 2nd and 7th School Board Districts as well as candidates for the Baileyton, Greeneville and Mosheim municipal elections.
Incumbents Tom Cobble and Rick Tipton have filed petitions to run for reelection to their respective seats on the Greene County school board. Tim Teague, who currently serves on the Greeneville Parking Authority and Civil Service Board, has filed a petition to run for town alderman.
No one has filed a petition to run in the Baileyton and Mosheim municipal elections thus far.
April 2 at noon is also the deadline for candidates in the state and federal primaries in August as well as for independent candidates seeking to run for state or federal offices in the November election that will appear on the August primary ballot.