State Rep. David Hawk has been named Legislator of the Year by the board of directors of the First Tennessee Development District, according to a news release.
The board honored Hawk, a Republican from Greene County, during the semi-annual meeting of the First Tennessee Development District.
The award recognized Hawk for his long service to the region and work on behalf of the First Tennessee Development District and the region’s senior and disabled population, according to the news release.
“This award means so much, I am honored to receive this here in Greeneville, among friends.” Hawk said.
After receiving the award, Hawk updated the assembled guests on this year’s legislative session including successes for Northeast Tennessee, according to the news release.
Each year, a legislator is selected by the board of directors in recognition for their work on behalf of the region.
“Our Northeast Tennessee delegation is great, we are very fortunate to be represented by such an outstanding group of state representatives and senators,” said Chris Craig, First Tennessee Development District executive director, “and I am proud to say that David Hawk is not only our honoree this year, he is also my friend.”
In addition to recognizing Hawk, the board of directors also adopted a budget and work plan for the coming year, according to the news release.
The First Tennessee Development District was formed in 1966 as a result of legislation passed by the Tennessee General Assembly. It is one of nine regional organizations in the state that carries out general and comprehensive planning, and development activities for local governments. The mayors of the eight counties and 20 municipalities comprising the district, as well as industrial and legislative representatives, serve on the board of directors and provide direction to the staff as they serve the region through planning, coordination and technical assistance