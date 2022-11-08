David Hawk won an uncontested reelection bid to the Tennessee State House of Representatives on Tuesday.
Hawk, a Republican and Greene County resident, was the incumbent for the Tennessee State House District 5 seat.
Hawk received 14,838 complimentary votes.
State House District 5 includes all of Greene County after recent redistricting. The county used to be split between the 5th and 11th State House districts.
House members serve two-year terms, meaning Hawk will hold the seat through 2024.
Hawk has held the representative seat for 20 consecutive years, having first been elected to the position in 2002.
As the next legislative session begins in January, Hawk will now be the longest tenured Republican in the Tennessee House of Representatives.
Hawk said Tuesday that he gracious to have the opportunity to continue to serve the people of Greene County.
"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as a State Representative for Greene County," Hawk said.
Hawk said that his seniority is an asset as a member of the state House of Representatives.
"Upon this reelection I now become the longest serving Republican member of the Tennessee House of Representatives. As I embark upon my 21st year I will have the most seniority of any member of the Republican caucus. By virtue of my long tenure of service, many of my legislative colleagues will seek me out for advice on issues, and I am able to give counsel to many colleagues across the state," Hawk said.
Hawk said he will continue to take the concerns and ideas of Greene County citizens to Nashville.
"As I move forward to a new legislative session in January I want to work with my legislative colleagues on budgetary concerns and education concerns that are coming from Greeneville and Greene County," Hawk said.