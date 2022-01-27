Hay bales on a trailer being hauled Wednesday afternoon in the 2700 block of Erwin Highway caught fire, generating billowing columns of smoke visible for miles.
The fire was reported about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday to Greene County 911 Dispatch as “hay on fire on a truck.”
The Greeneville Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire. Greeneville police officers diverted rush hour traffic on East Andrew Johnson Highway from the area of the fire scene.
The fire occurred in the roadway near the Applebees Grill & Bar restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway.
No injures were reported.