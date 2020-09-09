The Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management will be host a Greene County Hazard Mitigation Committee Meeting at 10 a.m. Sept. 22.
The meeting will be held via WebEx. Specialized software is not necessary, only access to a computer and a phone, county Emergency Management Director Heather Sipe said in a news release.
“This will be a virtual meeting and residents of Greene County are invited to attend. The purpose of this meeting is to review past hazards and disasters,” Sipe said.
The review “will lead to discussions surrounding beneficial projects Greene County can put into place to help reduce the long-term impacts from disastrous events,” Sipe said.
The meeting will also help Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management develop a meaningful and Federal Emergency Management Agency-approved Hazard Mitigation Plan “to assist with understanding the true impacts of natural disaster events along with being eligible for future grants to assist with paying for the projects,” Sipe said.
Anyone interested in attending can call the Greene County Emergency Management Office at 423-798-1729 for additional information.