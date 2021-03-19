Greeneville firefighters conducted hazardous materials training Wednesday at the Greeneville Fire Training Center off Baileyton Road.
Hazardous materials technicians and specialists on the C-shift practiced with two of three kits that are used for stopping leaks “as a refresher skill day,” GFD Administrative Chief Marty Shelton said.
Training exercises included reviewing the components of each kit and how they attach.
“The members were working in the hazmat Level-A suits to add the cumbersome and restricted view they have to endure,” Shelton said.
The suits they used “are dedicated old units to be used only for training purposes,” Shelton said.
Each member has a self-contained breathing apparatus, known as a SCBA, worn inside the suit “and is limited to their air supply according to the task they are performing,” Shelton said.
Greeneville firefighters regularly train using scenarios involving hazardous materials.
Shelton said that each firefighter who comes out of the basic recruit class “has a training level to the technician status with around 100 hours of combined class time.”
Firefighters then apply to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency for certification, which must be renewed annually with eight hours minimum of annual hazardous materials-related training.
“This cycle repeats every three years (and) they have to recertify throughout their career,” Shelton said.
The Greeneville Fire Department responds to hazardous material calls in the Town of Greeneville and Greene County. The fire department has two vehicles with apparatus containing “all of the related equipment.”
“This includes monitoring, metering, dyking materials, rope rescue equipment, confined space rescue equipment, communication equipment, decontamination gear, and much more,” Shelton said.
Shelton said that some Greeneville firefighters have received more advanced training and are certified as a “specialist.”
“That goes heavily into chemistry and site operations training to add an additional 100 hours on top of the original technician-level requirements,” he said.