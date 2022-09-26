Aromas of fried dough and smoked barbecue lingered in the atmosphere at Greene County’s Fairground this past weekend.
The fairgrounds hosted the Hazzard Fest for a second time. The festival started in 2018. Last year’s event was the first time it came to Greeneville.
“The Dukes of Hazzard” has been off the air since Feb. 8, 1985, but at the festival, it seemed like Bo and Luke were still driving The General Lee on the airwaves today. Many in attendance sported Hazzard Fest and "Dukes of Hazzard" merchandise.
Former "Dukes of Hazzard" actors greeted and took photos with fans in a large stock yard near the front gates. There were lines of fans 25 feet long to see the actors.
Tom Wopat and Catherine Bach, who played Luke and Daisy Duke, and Rick Hurst who portrayed Deputy Cletus Hogg, had fans waiting in lines wrapping around replica General Lees and Hazzard-themed semi-trucks, starting almost from the entrance gate.
Other notable attendees were C.J. Graham, who played Jason Vorhees in "Friday the 13th: Jason Lives" and "Sons of Anarchy" actor Mark Boone Jr.
There weren’t just actors in attendance. From reality TV star Duane "Dog" Chapman of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" to TikTok-famous Rowdy Roger, guests were able to meet a plethora of familiar faces from a range of media.
A "Dog the Bounty Hunter" banner was stolen, according to a staff member, but this did not deter guests from lining up to wait for Chapman. There was even an individual dressed up as "Dog." Many flocked to him while he waited to see the reality star. Chapman was unable to attend the festival last year, so many people waiting in line were excited he was able to attend this weekend’s event.
“It’s nice to talk with them as normal people,” said Amy Truman from Spring City, who was able to see Chapman.
Ty Shute, co-promoter and organizer of the festival, said he was happy with the turn out. He spoke about how folks seemed happier this time around.
Shute said he first became connected to the festival by getting in touch with Justin Thurman, the festival’s lead organizer, on Facebook. Shute worked for the festival last year and spoke about how much he enjoyed coming back to Greeneville to do the event.
He said this year’s event had a bigger crowd than last year’s.
One drawback Shute mentioned was the inability to serve beer on the fairgrounds. This is due to a Greene County ordinance that requires a permit to sell alcohol. Yet, with 10 food trucks, and 10 different vendor sponsorships of the event, Shute said he was glad to see everyone at the festival enjoying themselves regardless.
A father and son, wearing matching "Friday the 13th" T-shirts, approached Shute and thanked him for his efforts. They told him they appreciated his work in sharing information about the event on Facebook and for being present and available at the event.
“We [the event staff] are out here all day,” Shute said, “I’m trying to be very accessible.”
More than one Shute played a part in working this year’s event. Ty’s brother, Kyle, who has gained 1.3 million followers on TikTok and has acted in the Netflix TV show "Stranger Things," was there at a booth near the front gate. Kyle Shute spoke about the positive connection celebrities share with the guests.
“We love to spend time with guests,” Shute said, “and we try to bring people here that are familiar to all of us.”
Regenia Gilbert and grandson Ramsey Stribling, who wore matching T-shirts which read “Hazzard Fest 2022,” said this year was their first time at the festival but they were pleased with being able to meet and take photos with celebrities they have been watching for years.
“My boys watched the ("Dukes of Hazzard") when it was on,” Gilbert said, “We got pictures with Luke and with Dog the Bounty Hunter. We felt like we knew them.”
Meeting celebrities was a key component for many who attended the festival, but it was not the only aspect people enjoyed about the event. There were many food vendors to choose from, but one in particular was serving up more than just burgers and ice cream.
Union Temple Freewill Baptist Church provided smiles and friendly connection to many from their food booth. Union Temple has a partnership with the Greene County Fairgrounds, which provides a patio structure and a kitchen.
Oscar Mcamis, pastor of the church, said coordinators of the festival asked the church to work the show. Mcamis said the church was a part of the festival last year as well, but said this year seemed to have a constant stream of customers.
“It’s been steady both days,” Mcamis said. “We are doing as much business as we can handle.”
The church has been in Greene County for just over 20 years. The church experienced a lighting strike back in August which damaged the roof. The church is trying to rebuild the roof and Mcamis said a lot of the proceeds from the festival will go toward those rebuilding costs.
When asked if Mcamis and the church will return to work the festival next year, he replied, “As long as they will have us, we’ll be there.”
Another component to the festival which will be using revenue toward a cause was the charity auction “Rock Your Ears Off.” The auction included nearly 60 television, film and music memorabilia items.
The Waiting To Hear organization, which raises awareness of cochlear implants, put on the auction to help raise funds for Camp H.E.A.R (Hearing, Empowerment, and Adventure Retreat), a camp located in Mosheim for deaf children. Sherry Ball, co-founder of the organization, was working the event and said the proceeds went to help deaf children obtain hearing aids and help with hearing screenings.
A central part to the festival was the music that played Friday and Saturday. From Joe Nichols to Jeff Anderson & The Honky Tonk Revolution, there were many bands to see live on stage with views of mountain ranges in sight.
Richard Smith of Greene County was with his family and said he was excited to see Joe Nichols play. Many people got to the stage well before the 2 p.m start of Jeff Anderson & The Honky Tonk Revolution. With 10 bands that played, there was an assortment of music for all generations.