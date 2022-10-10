The head of the Tennessee Republican Party warned attendees of a local GOP event to avoid complacency and be sure to vote in next month’s elections.
Scott Golden, chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party, addressed about 100 people who attended a barbecue supper Saturday hosted by the Greene County Republican Women and the Greene County Republican Party.
Golden called Greene County one of Tennessee’s “landslide” counties because of dominant Republican support and votes in elections, but said part of the reason former President Donald Trump lost his reelection bid in 2020 to Joe Biden was because many Republicans failed to vote in that election, thinking that victory was assured.
Golden said, “We are 32 days away from an election, and (probably) winning a Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.”
He got the most applause and cheers from the crowd attending the supper at Hartman’s Corn Maze in Mosheim when he added to that comment, “We’re finally once and for all going to be done with Nancy Pelosi,” the current and longtime head of the Democrat-controlled chamber in Washington, D.C.
He said Republican chances of taking control of the U.S. Senate were more in doubt, but that “if we can win Hershel (Walker) in Georgia (who is running for a Senate seat), we can take the Senate. South Carolina and Georgia have competitive races.
“In Tennessee, we have seven current members of Congress (in the nation’s capitol), and about to elect the eighth,” Golden stated.
“Every race on the ballot is important,” he said. He praised Republican Gov. Bill Lee for “good leadership” for being the last state to shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic and the first to open once the pandemic eased.
“Our enemies are coming,” Golden warned, adding, “The forces of evil are marching, and the only thing stopping that is you and the Republican Party.”
Golden, who has been state chairman for six years, is up for reelection in December, he said.
“It’s been a rough 30 days for this country,” Golden began. “In September, you found out (because of inflation that) you lost 10 percent of your income due to Biden’s policies. You lost 10 percent of your purchasing power, and 10 percent of your retirement income.
“This is what we’re facing this November. We’re a week and a half from starting early voting.
“The Biden administration pushing (Critical Race Theory) is not going to happen in Tennessee because of (conservative) Republicans” holding office in the state’s legislative bodies in Nashville, Golden said.
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt spoke about “why we (in Greene County) should be worried” about the Biden administration’s “wide open” border policy.
“The cartel is involved in all of this,” he said of illegal immigration, saying he met recently with U.S. Border Patrol agents and others involved with illegal immigration.
“In a sense, we’re all border states,” Holt stated, saying illegal immigrants increase taxpayers’ costs for education and health care.
He said 90 percent of illicit drugs in the U.S. come across the U.S. border with Mexico. “The cartels run the government in Mexico,” and have “superlabs” in that country that are manufacturing drugs, he stated.
He said unfortunately Knoxville has been targeted more recently as a drug distribution center by the drug cartels.
“President (Barack) Obama deported (over) 409,000 illegals while in office. Trump deported about 260,000; but Biden, only 74,000” since he’s been in office. “So what does that tell you?” he asked rhetorically.
The county sheriff said the human cost in lives of immigrants desperately crossing the border is another major problem.
“There are deaths where the (immigrants) run out of water in the deserts. Border patrol agents (and others) are busy collecting bodies. Their IDs show they’re from Romania and different countries.”
Holt also said that in Greene County, due to the Biden administration’s policies, illegal immigrants found guilty of crimes in the county jail are still being ultimately referred to ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement), but that that federal agency is essentially not taking action to actually deport the criminals.
“That’s showed down” since Biden took office last year, Holt said.