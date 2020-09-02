A bus used by the Head Start program was vandalized and safety equipment stolen from it while it was parked over the weekend at Tusculum View Elementary School.
A bus driver for the Head Start program told authorities the bus had been parked on Friday in the school’s parking lot, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department.
Sometime that night, it appears that several teenagers broke into the bus through a roof hatch, damaging it, the report said, and a fire extinguisher was found missing. The damage was estimated at $300, and the extinguisher was valued at $30.