The Greene County Health Department is working to boost vaccination numbers in local schools, and also shifting away form COVID-19 testing.
Carmela Alexander of the Greene County Health Department explained the Health Department’s school vaccination efforts to the Greene County Board of Health on Thursday.
The Greene County Board of Health meets once per year.
“This past year was the first time we actually got back into the schools since Covid,” Alexander said. “The numbers are not what we expected, but we are working on efforts to get more children vaccinated.”
Alexander said the Health Department provided flu vaccines to students and teachers.
Alexander told the board that out of 14 Greene County Schools System schools, they vaccinated 3% of students. The department vaccinated 5% of students in seven of the Greeneville City Schools System schools.
“We have increased out efforts by expanding and providing flu vaccines for teachers and staff at schools, as well,” Alexander said.
Alexander said that 160 teachers and staff were vaccinated in the Greene County Schools system and 125 teachers and staff in the Greeneville City Schools system. The Health Department also provided vaccines for teachers and staff at Towering Oaks Christian School, and will be “trying to do something for the students there, too.”
The Health Department has also been working to administer the Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis (TDAP) vaccine.
According to Alexander, TDAP vaccines have been distributed in the first and second week of March for rising seventh graders in each school system.
Alexander said that the Health Department will be preparing paper packets to help get more students vaccinated in the future.
“In an effort to increase those numbers we have our online registration, but we are going to be giving out paper packets for registrations as well. Not everyone is computer savvy. There are a lot of grandparents and great grandparents that are guardians of these kids, and I think they would like paper in hand. We are going to be accommodating,” Alexander said.
Greene County Health Department Director Matthew McConaughey informed the board that the Health Department is still offering COVID-19 initial vaccinations and boosters and that about 42.2% of people in the county are fully vaccinated.
“We have seen some positive trends in this regard. Our community transmission level is low right now, according to CDC data,” McConaughey said.
He also noted that the Health Department had discontinued mask requirements for patients and staff in regards to COVID-19. However, masks could still be used by both patients and staff, particularly when a patient is exhibiting symptoms of a respiratory illness.
“We still have a screening process in place for flu, cough, and respiratory issues. We are still going to limit exposure and use PPE if we are dealing with a patient exhibiting those symptoms,” McConaughey said.
The Health Department will also stop providing COVID-19 testing at its facility by the end of March. Rapid test kits will remain available until the end of April.
“The last day of March we will stop providing testing for the community. We will still provide rapid Covid tests until our supplies run out, which we think will be around the end of April. After that, no more rapid tests will be disseminated from the Health Department because they are so readily available throughout the community in other places,” McConaughey said.
The Health Department will still conduct some COVID-19 testing on patients visiting the clinic who may require a test.
McConaughey also emphasized the Community Health Access and Navigation in Tennessee (CHANT) program of the Health Department.
The program is meant to help children and their families find resources in their local communities to meet health and financial needs.
“The goal is to engage families and help them navigate through the different resources they may have. CHANT has 15 pathways they could go through. It is to help not just the child but the whole family unit find what they need,” McConaughey said.
The pathways of care include health, housing, employment, family planning, behavioral health, social service, smoking cessation and more.
The Health Department has care coordinators who help guide those in the program to the resources they need.
McConaughey also told the board that the Health Department would be updating and upgrading its elevator and phone system in the coming year to improve accessibility and service.
In addition, the Health Department was approved by the board on Thursday to ask for an additional $110,000 in funding from Greene County for salary and benefits for county-paid employees who work at the Health Department in order to make their wages more equal with state-paid and state-reimbursed employees.
The request approved by the board will go before the Greene County Budget and Finance Committee for consideration.