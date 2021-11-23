The Greene County Health Department announced that COVID-19 vaccinations are moving inside the health department at 810 Church St. starting Wednesday.
Individuals seeking COVID-19 vaccines may walk-in between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, call for an appointment at 423-798-1749 or schedule an appointment online at https://vaccinate.tn.gov/.
Drive through nasal swab (PCR) testing at the Health Department is available 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The Health Department will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. It will reopen Monday.