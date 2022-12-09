The Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s Atomic Safety and Licensing Board Panel will hold an “initial pre-hearing conference” at 1 p.m. Monday to gather more information about a production process planned at the Nuclear Fuel Services facility in Erwin.
The hearing will be conducted remotely. The public can listen in. The public call-in number is 888-982-7291. Participants should enter the passcode 8332009, followed by the “#” sign, according to an NRC memorandum.
The Erwin Citizens Awareness Network, an environmental advocacy group, seeks to intervene in a license amendment submitted in August by NFS to the NRC for a process involving uranium purification and conversion services at the facility in Unicoi County, which is located near the Nolichucky River about 28 miles upriver from Greeneville.
ECAN filed a response Dec. 2 in support of a petition to intervene with the license amendment request to the NRC. Nuclear Fuel Services and the NRC had earlier filed answers to the ECAN petition request with the Atomic Safety and Licensing Board.
ECAN maintains NFS and the NRC made “improper arguments over competing evidence” in their answers aimed at persuading the licensing board to reject ECAN’s petition.
Oral arguments to be presented Monday at the pre-hearing conference Monday are intended “to allow the board to ask questions and obtain answers” concerning the admissibility of four contentions by ECAN relating to the proposed license amendment.
NFS is a subsidiary of Virginia-based BWX Technologies. Petitioner ECAN will have 30 minutes to present its arguments on contention admissibility issues, with applicant NFS and NRC staff each allotted 20 minutes to respond.
ECAN can reserve up to 10 minutes of its prescribed time for rebuttal. No other rebuttal will be permitted.
Given the scope of the issues before the board and the time allotted to each of the three participants for argument, the board does not anticipate hearing from more than one counsel for each participant. Lawyers representing the three parties will be the only participants given WebEx video access to the argument, with all other counsel and participant representatives being afforded access via a listen-only telephone connection.
The public will have access to the phone connection.
If a formal hearing is approved by a judge, it would be held before an Atomic Safety and Licensing Board panel of three judges.
ECAN President Linda Cataldo Modica wrote in a recent news release that through the administrative lawsuit, ECAN questions “the legitimacy of and need for NFS to purify uranium for thermonuclear weapons at its facility in Erwin.”
ECAN’s petition includes the group’s four primary contentions.
“They include a demand to rigorously investigate ongoing chemical and radioactive poisoning of underground and surface water; an insistence on a quality assurance program; an exposure of NFS’ deficient Environmental Report which fails to address the cumulative impacts on the environment of this 65-year-old plant; and a challenge to the legality of making new weapons material at a private company when U.S. and international law prohibit the proliferation of nuclear weapons,” Modica wrote.
Terry Lodge, whose Ohio legal practice specializes in environmental law-related issues, filed the civil action on behalf of ECAN.
“NFS has failed to demonstrate the need for the license amendment it seeks,” Lodge wrote in a news release.
NFS recently issued a brief statement in response to the ECAN filing.
“Nuclear Fuel Services, Inc., does not comment on ongoing litigation,” a company spokesperson wrote.
In an Oct. 31 filing with the NRC, the Erwin Citizens Awareness Network states the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration intends to award NFS “a sole-source contract to purify highly enriched uranium and convert it into metal for nuclear weapons programs.”
The work was previously done at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, but the NNSA is building a modernized uranium processing facility.
“It is possible that Y-12 will have its new electrorefining process operational before NFS even gets start-up approval from the NRC,” making the need for the process at NFS questionable, Lodge wrote in the news release.
ECAN’s intent is “to take all legal actions necessary to ensure the fairness and integrity of the license amendment proceeding and to have the NRC consider all the issues bearing on the safety and health of ECAN members, the broader public, and the physical environment,” Modica wrote in a declaration included in the petition filing.
ECAN members believe that purified highly enriched uranium generated by the proposed line would “be incorporated into nuclear weapons,” which “are governed by U.S. commitments to international treaties.” A National Environmental Policy Act document to be written by the NRC for the proposed license amendment “must include a nuclear weapons proliferation impact assessment” that meets NEPA disclosure requirements, according to the filing.
NFS has downblended highly enriched uranium for the U.S. government since 1995, according to the NRC. Downblending is a process in which highly enriched uranium is mixed with natural uranium to make low enriched uranium to be used for commercial and national defense purposes.
Greeneville resident Trudy Wallack is ECAN secretary. She added in the nonprofit organization’s news release that the failure of NFS “to acknowledge in its environmental report that Greeneville, like Jonesborough, takes its municipal water supply from the Nolichucky (River) is a serious oversight.”
ECAN members are concerned that the NRC “will again arbitrarily copy and paste NFS’ wrong assertions.”
ECAN felt compelled to challenge NFS’ weapons project “for the sake of all of our health, safety and security,” Wallack wrote.
NFS officials have asserted for years that operations at the Erwin facility pose no threat to the public or the environment. NFS is subject to regular NRC inspections.