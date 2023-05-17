The Tennessee Department of Health plans a June 12 public hearing that will include an opportunity for the public to comment on Ballad Health’s compliance with its Certificate of Public Advantage and to discuss revisions to its Terms of Certification.
The hearing will be held 5:30–7 p.m. in the Northeast State Community College Performing Arts Center, 2425 Highway 75, Blountville.
A Certificate of Public Advantage (COPA) is the written approval by the Tennessee Department of Health that governs a cooperative agreement or a merger among two or more hospitals, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. A COPA provides state action immunity to the hospitals from state and federal antitrust laws by replacing competition with state regulation and active supervision. The goal of the COPA process is to protect the interests of the public in the region affected and the state.
The Tennessee Department of Health has the authority to issue a COPA if applicants pursuing one demonstrate that the likely benefits of the proposed cooperative agreement outweigh the likely disadvantages that would result from the loss of competition, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The merger of Wellmont Health System and Mountain States Health Alliance in January 2018 was permitted following the issuance of a COPA to the newly formed Ballad Health.
Members of the public who wish to provide comments on their views regarding the operation of the COPA may sign in upon entering the center’s auditorium June 12 and will speak in the order in which they signed in. Each individual will be given three minutes to deliver remarks, according to a news release from the Department of Health. A court reporter will attend and record the hearing. Participants may also bring written comments.
Those unable to attend the hearing may provide input by email to tn.health@tn.gov or by mail to the Tennessee Department of Health – COPA, 710 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville, TN 37243.