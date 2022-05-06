The teenager charged in connection with two murders April 23 told investigators he planned the crimes in advance.
Premeditation in the deaths of 59-year-old Sherry Cole and her 7-year-old grandson Jessie Allen may be a factor in the decision by the 3rd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office to seek prosecution of the 16-year-old as an adult.
A detention hearing for the defendant is scheduled Thursday in Greene County Juvenile Court. A gag order and closure motion submitted last week prohibiting media coverage of the proceeding was granted by Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr.
The District Attorney General’s Office last week filed a notice of intent to transfer the case from Juvenile Court to a Greene County Criminal Court venue.
The 16-year-old is charged with offenses related to the homicides. District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong’s office stated the state’s intent for the defendant to be tried as an adult.
Armstrong would not comment on the case, but statements in the petition to Juvenile Court by a sheriff’s department detective shed light on events on the Old Snapps Ferry Road property where the murders were committed.
Cole and the 7-year-old were found deceased by sheriff’s deputies who arrived early on April 24 at the property on 7140 Old Snapps Ferry Road.
Cole and the boy had apparent head trauma injuries.
The 16-year-old “admitted to hitting the victim(s) in the head multiple times with a hammer,” Detective Jeff Davis wrote in the petition statement.
The defendant “stated he began planning to kill the victim earlier the same afternoon (April 23). This act was premeditated and intentional,” Davis wrote.
The defendant was sitting in a truck on the property with a witness, a deputy who arrived about 12:05 a.m. on April 24 wrote in a homicide report narrative.
Two deputies went to the rear of the house “and witnessed two deceased bodies” later identified as Cole and Jessie Allen.
The crime scene was secured pending the arrival of sheriff’s department detectives and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents.
“To the right of the house beside a parked Ford Bronco there was puddles of blood witnessed, and assorted tools, some of which were covered in blood,” the narrative states.
The suspect was taken to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and interviewed before formal charges were filed.
Jessie Allen was a first-grader at Fall Branch Elementary School.
A gag order on the case submitted by the defense was granted April 28 by Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. A public defender was appointed to represent the defendant, who is held in a secure juvenile holding center pending the May 12 Juvenile Court detention hearing.
“The minor waved the timing of the detention hearing which is now set set in May and a transfer hearing will be set for another date,” Armstrong said last week.
A second defense motion for closure regarding media coverage of the detention hearing was also granted on April 28 by Bailey.
The motion “will prohibit media coverage of the entire proceeding,” according to a Juvenile Court document.
Graveside services for Sherry Cole and Jessie Allen were held Sunday at Cherry Hill Free Will Baptist Cemetery in Limestone.