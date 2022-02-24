It wouldn’t be February in Greene County without at least one torrential rainfall.
Thursday was that day after a deluge of up to 3 inches pelted already water-logged ground.
The result by 5 p.m. Thursday was sections of at least 56 county roads under water, along with at least three in Greeneville. One state road, McDonald Road-Rt. 348, was barricaded between Oakwood Road and North and South Mohawk Road.
Greene County Schools are closed Friday because of water-covered roads. More than 25 Thursday afternoon bus routes from county schools were cancelled because of road conditions, Director of Schools David McLain said.
Sections of roads were water-covered throughout Greene County, with the northwest and northeast section of the country particularly hard-hit, said Heather Sipe, director of the Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
A flood advisory remained in effect until 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
“The ground was already saturated and it didn’t take much to cause creek flooding again today,” Sipe said.
The three county schools ESP locations will remain open Friday, as will the school system’s central office.
Some curious Greene County residents ventured out Thursday afternoon to inspect water-covered roads. Daniel Cox, of Mosheim, was driving a Jeep that nearly got swept in with the current as he attempted to drive across a section of Pottertown Road flooded by Lick Creek.
Cox said he felt the four-wheel drive vehicle become unstable in the water, but was able to slowly back it up to dry land.
“It’s deep and the current’s really strong,” Cox said. “It started to pull me. I felt it. I was not going to chance getting washed away.”
Authorities strongly advise never to try and drive across roads with standing water.
Sipe repeated a safety slogan.
“Turn around, don’t drown,” she said.
More rain may be on the way tonight. The National Weather Service forecast calls for a slight chance of showers before 3 a.m. Friday, with showers likely after 4 a.m. New precipitation amounts of between a tenth and a quarter-inch of rain are possible by about 9 a.m. Friday
More rain up to a quarter-inch may fall later Friday, with a steady west wind of between 10 and 15 mph.
Heavy rain events with widespread road flooding also occurred in February 2019 and 2020 in Greene County.
For updated information on alerts and preparedness information, visit the Greene County Office of Emergency Management Facebook site at https://www.facebook.com/GCEMAHLS
Roads partially under water Thursday afternoon in Greene County included:
— Baileyton-Main Street
— Barcaly Road
— Bethany Road
— Bibles Chapel Road
— Black Bear Road
— Burkey Road
— Campbell Road
— Carpenters Chapel Road
— Cedar Creek Road
— Charlie Doty Road
— Clear Springs Road
— Concord Road
— Croff Kirk Road
— Crumley Road
— Culbertson Road
— Davis Valley Road
— Delta Valley Road
— Doty Chapel Road
— Elmer Hayes Road
— Flatwoods Road
— Happy Valley Road
— Hartman Road
— Hawkins Lane
— Holland Road
— Horton Highway at New Lebanon Church
— John Graham Road
— Judd Neal Loop
— Kennytown Road
— Lonesome Road
— Lost Mountain Pike Road
— Martin Road
— Marvin Road
— Maupin Road
— Millers Chapel Road
— Murray Bridge Road
— Oasis Road
— Old Baileyton Road at North Greene
— Old Baxter Road
— Ottway Road
— Poplar Springs Road
— Pottertown Road
— Raders Sidetrack Road
— Reed Road
— Sinking Creek Road
— Slate Creek Road
— Smith Hollow Road
— Spears Dykes Road
— Stone Mountain Road
— Sunnyview Road
— Toby Road
— Union Road
— Weems Road
— Weems Chapel Road
— Welcome Grove Road
— West Pines Road
— Woolsey Road
Roads under water in sections in the Town of Greeneville included:
— Heritage Hills
— Old Shiloh Road
— South Rufe Taylor Road
Some state roads had water on the roadway and were marked by the Tennessee Department of Transportation with High Water signs. They included sections of:
— Houston Valley Road
— Newport Highway
— Rogersville Road, from Exit 30 to Rogersville