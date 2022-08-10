A brief but intense downpour Wednesday afternoon flooded sections of roadways in Greene County.
A flash flood warning remained in effect for areas of the county until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Between 1 and 3 inches of rain fell in sections of the county, with up to an additional inch of rain possible Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Water from Holley Creek flowed across the 100 block of Old Shiloh Road Wednesday afternoon. One driver stranded in the rising creek water about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday was safely escorted out of a car by Greeneville firefighters.
Rick Brogdan stopped in his pickup truck when he saw the stranded motorist and called for help. The Greeneville Fire Department, Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad and the Greeneville Police Department responded.
“We were the first ones here. I could have made it through, but we stayed here until were were sure the driver (was safe),” said Brogden, of Greeneville.
Brogden is familiar with the section of Old Shiloh Road near Holley Creek that was under water.
“Every time it comes down like this it floods,” he said.
“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the NWS warned at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Greeneville firefighters had several calls about vehicles stranded in water, including another car about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday in the first block of North Rufe Taylor Road.
“We got them out safely,” Greeneville Firefighter B.J. McKay said.
Sections of Greene County also experienced flash flooding July 25 during a period of heavy rainfall.
“This is a little worse today because it came all of a sudden,” McKay said.
Flooding in creeks and steams were also reported in other locations in Greene County, including along Old Newport Road. In Tusculum, Frank Creek overflowed into the outside deck area of the Old Oak Taproom on Erwin Highway.
No flooding-related injuries were reported.
The National Weather Service forecast showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 p.m. Wednesday. The chance of precipitation was 70% overnight, with a tenth to a quarter-inch of additional rainfall possible.
Thursday’s forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., with showers likely and the possibility of a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 70% with between a tenth and quarter-inch of rain possible. Higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.