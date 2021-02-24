Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson asked the public Wednesday for assistance in identifying a body found Sunday in a burned pickup truck.
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint Sunday afternoon about the burned truck near the Repass Road section of the Mooresburg community.
“The vehicle was in a secluded area, not visible from the roadway. Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies observed a badly burned Chevrolet Avalanche and discovered the remains of a human body inside the vehicle,” a news release said.
Sheriff’s office detectives responded to the scene, along with arson investigators and agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Due to the badly damaged condition of the truck, the Special Investigations Bureau of the Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted in the identification of the vehicle.
The body was sent for autopsy and identification to the Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University.
“This is an intense ongoing investigation,” the news release said.
Anyone with information about the case or possible identification of the victim can contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 423-272-4848, or Hawkins County Central Dispatch at 423- 272-7121.