Authorities seek the public's help in identifying a man whose body was found Sunday morning in an abandoned house on Speedwell Church Road in western Greene County.
Greene County 911 Dispatch received a call shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday about “a male deceased in an abandoned residence” near the Hawkins County line, Sheriff Wesley Holt said in a news release.
The man had no identification on him. He has several distinctive tattoos.
The word “DOUG” is tattooed across the man’s fingers on his left hand. A tattoo with the words “Momma Tried” is on his lower abdomen.
Further details had not been released as of Sunday afternoon. Detectives with the sheriff’s department Criminal Investigations Division and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working on the case.
An autopsy will be performed at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City to determine the cause of death, the release said.
Anyone with information about the identity of the man can contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800.