James White has had several homes over the past 104 years: his parents’ home and possibly some other relatives’, a church, Greeneville American Legion Post 64, and my house for roughly the past seven weeks.
During the search for a family member, he was offered other homes: the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum, and the Rheatown Country Store and Deli, where I stopped to ask directions to the Rheatown Cemetery, where James lies next to his parents.
The American Legion Post would have properly honored James if it was meant to be. The museum has a magnificent military display and James, being a Native Son of Rheatown, would be proudly displayed for all visitors to see, I was told. All were strong, viable options, and a choice could have been made there and then without having to put in the search effort. It would have been a disservice to James and his family to not have made the attempt.
If you’ve ever been on a military funeral detail, folded an American flag after it has laid on a casket or been held over an urn, and then presented that flag to the family, you understand the significance and symbolism that flag now holds. It is a tangible reminder that a family can see and feel once everything else is gone.
The seven weeks James was with me, he was by the window next to the kitchen table. I saw him every day and thought at times about his short, unlived life, dying the day after his 26th birthday, Oct. 10, 1918. What may have been if he could have survived another month until the Armistice was signed Nov. 11, 1918, ending WWI?
I performed military funeral honors for the U.S. Air Force from 1984 to 1987, primarily at Arlington National Cemetery, but we would go out 300 miles from there if requested. I did funeral honors for 18 years at the police department I worked for after the Air Force, and I do them now with my American Legion Post. I have some experience with this content. To begin, the first 18 words of the total roughly 40 words you say to the family member when presenting them the folded flag put a vast amount of symbolism in it. “On behalf of the President of the United States, the United States (insert military branch), and a grateful nation” (you are now representing 331.5 million people) “please accept this flag as a symbol of our appreciation for your (relation to flag recipient) service and sacrifices to the United States of America.” Once the flag is received you rise from your kneeling position and render one last salute to the flag and the person it represents.
While saluting, you’re looking at the flag while rendering the salute and can see the reaction of the person accepting it. It’s at that point the flag takes on much more symbolism that what I could have ever given it.
The spouses, siblings of service members from the Greatest Generation, WWII era, are the most at ease with this ceremony and accepting of the Interment Flag. They had done their duty when asked. Came home and live a full life. They are a very matter-of-fact generation and lived through a lot.
I must have had a distressed look on my face once when presenting a spouse with the flag because she placed her hand on mine and said, “It’ll be alright, he lived a long life, and is at peace now.” While I was saluting, she was gently, lovingly smoothing the flag with her hands in a manner she may have done similarly to his shirt collar after straightening up his tie.
Mothers of service members gone far too young nestle the flag against them and gently rock. Fathers reach out and tough the flag but mostly sit stoic, comforting their spouse, reflecting on ballgames, fishing trips, driving lessons, daddy/daughter dances or a number of other cherished events. Young spouses, supported by parents or siblings, may need comforting after the rifle volleys and the playing of taps before accepting the flag. They clutch it and weep into it as you stand there saluting. If they have younger children, they may be reaching out to touch the flag and are asking “what is it mommy, or daddy?” too young to understand the meaning of it all. The flag is no longer merely a representation of service to the country, it more importantly represents the person and is the family’s reminder of them.
In the end, not searching for a family member to return the flag to was not an option. I would be remiss if I hadn’t tried to live up to the last line engraved on James’ headstone, “He was ever ready to do his best.” I would like to thank the T. Elmer Cox Genealogical & Historical Library for their assistance and where this search began, the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum for other search sources, the Rheatown Country Store and Deli for their help and hospitality, and most of all Amy Rose of The Greeneville Sun, who was instrumental in finding James’ sister’s great-granddaughter to return him to.