It’s been a long wait for the family of June Marlene Carter, but most felt a measure of justice was served Thursday with a jury’s verdict in the trial of Henry Ronnie Martin.
Martin, 71, was convicted by a Greene County Criminal Court jury of reckless homicide, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in Carter’s 2008 death.
Carter, 56, died in Martin’s home between May 8 and 9, 2008. He was charged with second-degree murder in 2019 in connection with Carter’s death, but after deliberating about four hours, the jury found Martin guilty of the lesser offense of reckless homicide.
A June 30 sentencing hearing was set by Judge Alex E. Pearson. Martin was permitted to remain free on $250,000 bond.
David Baker, the assistant district attorney general who served as lead prosecutor, said after the verdict that Martin is facing a sentence of between four and eight years on the reckless homicide count, and six to 10 years each on the aggravated assault and tampering with evidence convictions. Pearson will review Martin’s background and other factors in determining the length of his sentence.
Among siblings and other Carter family members who attended the three-day trial of Martin was Junior Harris, Carter’s twin brother. He said the family has long sought justice.
“It ain’t been easy,” Harris said. “We’re looking for closure. We told (prosecutors) at one time no plea bargain. We’re going to trial.”
In his closing argument to the jury Wednesday night, Baker made a simple statement to the eight-woman, four-man panel in urging the second-degree murder conviction.
“We don’t treat women like that,” he said.
Junior Harris nodded his head in agreement after the jury came back with its verdict.
“What can I say? We waited 13 years for our day in court and we had it,” he said. “We’ll just have to take (the verdict) and live with it.”
Harris said authorities should have been more aggressive in their investigation immediately following the crime. Carter’s cause of death was ruled as “undetermined” in 2008.
Martin showed no emotion as the verdict was read by the jury foreman. In a 2019 interview with a sheriff’s department detective, he admitted having a physical confrontation with Carter in his Whispering Lane home on the night of May 8. 2008, but said he saw her alive and sleeping on a couch before going to bed early on May 9.
An autopsy report detailed at trial concluded “blunt force head injuries associated with other injuries” as the cause of Carter’s death.
Defense lawyer Joseph McAfee said after the verdict that the jury’s finding supported the contention of Martin that he did not kill Carter, his girlfriend and employee in the bail bond service he formerly operated.
“They found him not guilty of second-degree murder and (the next lower offense of) voluntary manslaughter,” McAfee said.
Martin could have served 15 to 25 years if convicted of the second-degree murder charge. He has two previous felony convictions, which Baker said could factor into the length of his prison sentence.
CASE, TRIAL BACKGROUND
Martin formerly operated the South Greene Bonding Company. He was charged in 2019 with the murder count in connection with Carter’s death, along with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.
A second-degree murder presentment by a grand jury states that Martin “knowingly” committed the offense “by inflicting blunt force trauma to (Carter’s) head” and then allegedly concealing evidence of the crime by removing a cabinet from his home.
Martin maintained his innocence, claiming that the multiple injuries suffered by Carter were caused by her falling while having a panic attack.
Martin was charged in connection with Carter’s death in November 2019 after an interview with a sheriff’s department detective where Martin gave a conflicting version of an account he provided in 2008. In the recorded August 2019 interview with Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willett played for the jury on Wednesday, Martin admitted he “backhanded” Carter as he drove home with her on the night of May 8, 2008.
Earlier trial testimony showed that Martin was angry with Carter after another man bought her drinks at a Greeneville restaurant they were at when he left to bond out a client.
Martin told Willett that after having a panic attack and breaking various items in the house, Carter “went to sleep.”
Photographs taken after Carter’s body was found on a couch showed broken glass all over the floor of the room. Carter only had one small cut on her right foot.
Martin told the detective that Carter was breaking his possessions, including items in a curio cabinet, and he acted to protect them.
“She just turned around and slipped,” he told Willett. “She tripped over her feet.”
Martin said Carter got up after falling and hitting her head, possibly on a coffee table, and was “all right.”
Martin told Willett in the interview that he grabbed Carter by the arm after she fell in the house. Martin said he discovered Carter’s body on the couch about 6 a.m. on May 9, 2008, attempted CPR and called 911 Dispatch.
His unruffled demeanor when he called 911 was noted by a dispatcher who took the call and testified Tuesday at Martin’s trial.
Trial testimony by the pathologist who performed the autopsy and other evidence presented by the prosecution supported the contention that Martin was responsible for Carter’s death.
Dr. Teresa Campbell testified Wednesday that she ruled the cause of Carter’s death undetermined due to a lack of information in 2008.
Campbell explained the multiple injuries suffered by Carter as the jury viewed autopsy photos.
“I put blunt force head injuries associated with other injuries as a cause of death,” Campbell told Baker.
The nature of the injuries suffered by Carter could only point to one of two causes, Campbell said — accident or homicide.
Carter was also the victim of strangulation and had multiple abrasions and cuts on her body and two broken ribs, Campbell told the jury.
The aggravated assault presentment states that Martin allegedly caused “serious bodily injury” to Carter “by inflicting multiple blunt force injuries to her head and body.”
Carter’s death initially came under investigation in May 2008. Investigators said at the time that Carter was found “unresponsive.”
Martin removed a cabinet from a room in his house after Carter’s death “before the arrival of law enforcement officers in order to avoid the cabinet incriminating him,” a grand jury presentment says.
Trial testimony showed Carter consumed alcoholic drinks and smoked marijuana in the hours before she died. Campbell testified that some people become agitated during panic attacks and can get injured by falling down.
“Could she have hit the glass in the bookcase and hit her head? Yes, that’s possible,” Campbell said.
Campbell’s conclusion at autopsy was that Carter’s death “was suspicious but not conclusive as far as a homicide.”
Martin’s treatment of Carter the night of May 8, 2008, caused her death, Baker told the jury in his closing argument.
McAfee reminded the jury that the evidence in the case was circumstantial.
‘NOT A MURDERER’
Baker and McAfee complimented jury members on the difficult work of weighing evidence and testimony in the 13-year-old case. Ten prosecution witnesses took the stand. There were no defense witnesses.
“He is not a murderer, but unfortunately, Ms. Carter lost her life and we would prefer it did not happen. We would prefer Ms. Carter were still here,” McAfee said.
Baker said the elements of reckless homicide include recklessly engaging “in conduct that a reasonable person would know under the circumstances could lead to the death of another person.”
“I think justice prevailed,” Baker said of the verdict.
Harris said family members have no doubt that Martin was responsible for June Carter’s death.
“We want him to go to the pen, not Greene County jail,” he said. “She’s my twin sister. She lived a rough life but, hey, she didn’t have to get murdered for it.”