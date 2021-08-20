Henry Ronnie Martin, convicted at trial in May of reckless homicide in connection with the 2008 death of girlfriend June Marlene Carter, was sentenced Friday in Greene County Criminal Court.
Martin, 71, was sentenced by Judge Alex E. Pearson to four years in prison on the reckless homicide count and four years on an aggravated assault charge. Martin was also convicted of tampering with evidence and was sentenced to six years on that charge.
The reckless homicide and aggravated assault sentences will run concurrently, and the tampering with evidence conviction will run consecutively, for an effective prison sentence of 10 years, a court official said.
Pearson granted a request by defense lawyer Joseph McAfee for Martin to remain free on $250,000 bond pending a motion hearing on Sept. 24, to be held in Hawkins County where the judge will be hearing cases.
Martin’s 10-year sentence is at 30 percent release eligibility.
Martin, of Whispering Lane, was convicted at trial for actions that led to the death of Carter between May 8 and 9, 2008. Carter was 56 at the time of her death.
Martin was charged with second-degree murder in 2019 in connection with Carter’s death. The Greene County Criminal Court jury found Martin guilty of the lesser offense of reckless homicide.
The investigation into Carter’s death was reopened after new evidence came to light, 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong said after charges were filed in November 2019.
Martin was charged in connection with Carter’s death after an interview with a Greene County Sheriff’s Department detective. Martin gave a conflicting version of an account he provided in 2008.
In a recorded August 2019 interview with sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willett played for the jury at trial, Martin admitted he “backhanded” Carter as he drove home with her from a Greeneville restaurant on the night of May 8, 2008.
Martin admitted having a physical confrontation with Carter in his Whispering Lane home on the night of May 8, but said she “slipped and fell” and he saw her alive and sleeping on a couch before going to bed early on May 9.
An autopsy report detailed at trial concluded “blunt force head injuries associated with other injuries” as the cause of Carter’s death.
Martin maintained his innocence, claiming that the multiple injuries suffered by Carter were caused by her falling while having a panic attack.
McAfee said after the May verdict that the jury’s finding supported Martin’s contention that he did not kill Carter, his girlfriend and employee in the South Greene Bonding Company bail bond service he formerly operated.
“They found him not guilty of second-degree murder and (the next lower offense of) voluntary manslaughter,” McAfee said.
Martin could have served 15 to 25 years if convicted of the second-degree murder charge. He has two previous felony convictions. Pearson reviewed Martin’s background and other factors in determining the length of his sentence.
Evidence presented by the state at trial suggested that Martin “knowingly” injured Carter “by inflicting blunt force trauma to (her) head” and then concealed evidence of the crime by removing a cabinet from his home.
Carter’s cause of death was ruled as undetermined in 2008.
Testimony at trial by the pathologist who performed the autopsy and other evidence presented by the prosecution supported the prosecution’s contention that Martin was responsible for Carter’s death.
Dr. Teresa Campbell testified that she ruled the cause of Carter’s death undetermined due to a lack of information in 2008.
Campbell testified the type of injuries suffered by Carter could only point to one of two causes — accident or homicide.
Carter was also the victim of strangulation and had multiple abrasions and cuts on her body and two broken ribs, Campbell told the jury.
Junior Harris, Carter’s twin brother, said in May after the jury verdict that the family has sought justice since her death in 2008. Carter family members told prosecutors a plea bargain was not acceptable and they wanted the case to go to trial.
“What can I say? We waited 13 years for our day in court and we had it,” Harris said. “We’ll just have to take (the verdict and sentence) and live with it.”