Henry Ronnie Martin’s sentencing hearing scheduled Wednesday in Hamblen County was continued after Martin injured himself at home, according to a motion filed by his lawyer.
Martin, 71, was convicted in May by a Greene County Criminal Court jury of reckless homicide in connection with the 2008 death of his girlfriend, June Marlene Carter.
Trial Judge Alex E. Pearson granted the motion to continue filed Tuesday by defense lawyer Joseph McAfee. The motion said that on June 22, Martin “fell and broke three ribs as well as bruised one of his lungs.”
“He required immediate hospitalization and was transported from his home to Johnson City Medical Center on that same date,” the motion states.
Martin remained in the hospital’s intensive care unit as of Tuesday, the motion said. A hospital spokeswoman said Wednesday Martin was listed in good condition.
“It remains unknown when (Martin) will be released or even moved to a regular hospital room,” the motion states.
McAfee wrote in the motion to continue that he called both Johnson City Medical Center and Martin’s wife to verify the information “as truthful and accurate” to the best of his knowledge.
Martin, of Whispering Lane, was also convicted at trial of aggravated assault and tampering with evidence for actions that led to the death of Carter between May 8 and 9, 2008. Carter was 56 when she died.
The sentencing hearing was to be held Wednesday before Pearson in Morristown. Pearson set the hearing date on May 27 after the jury verdict. Pearson, a 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judge, heard cases in June in Hamblen County.
Martin had been charged with second-degree murder in 2019 in connection with Carter’s death. The jury found Martin guilty of the lesser offense of reckless homicide.
David Baker, the assistant district attorney general who was lead prosecutor at Martin’s trial, said after the jury verdict that Martin could be sentenced to between four and eight years on the reckless homicide count, and six to 10 years each on the aggravated assault and tampering with evidence convictions.
Pearson was to review Martin’s background and other factors in determining the length of his sentence.
The investigation into Carter’s death was reopened after new evidence came to light, 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong said after charges were filed.
Martin was charged in connection with Carter’s death in November 2019 after an interview with a sheriff’s department detective where Martin gave a conflicting version of an account he provided in 2008. In the recorded August 2019 interview with sheriff's Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willett played for the jury at trial, Martin admitted he “backhanded” Carter as he drove home with her from a Greeneville restaurant on the night of May 8, 2008.
Martin admitted having a physical confrontation with Carter in his Whispering Lane home on the night of May 8, but said she “slipped and fell” and he saw her alive and sleeping on a couch before going to bed early on May 9.
An autopsy report detailed at trial concluded “blunt force head injuries associated with other injuries” as the cause of Carter’s death.
Martin maintains his innocence, claiming that the multiple injuries suffered by Carter were caused by her falling while having a panic attack.
McAfee said after the verdict that the jury’s finding supported Martin’s contention that he did not kill Carter, his girlfriend and employee in the South Greene Bonding Company bail bond service he formerly operated.
“They found him not guilty of second-degree murder and (the next lower offense of) voluntary manslaughter,” McAfee said.
Martin could have served 15 to 25 years if convicted of the second-degree murder charge. He has two previous felony convictions, which Baker said may factor into the length of his prison sentence.
Evidence presented by the state at trial suggested that Martin “knowingly” injured Carter “by inflicting blunt force trauma to (her) head” and then concealed evidence of the crime by removing a cabinet from his home.
Martin remains free on $250,000 bond pending a sentencing hearing.