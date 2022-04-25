Drug possession charges were filed by sheriff’s deputies against at least five people in three separate incidents over the weekend.
Lauren O. Jeffers, 26, of 175 Union Chapel Road, was charged early Sunday with possession of a Schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies responded to a possible domestic dispute at the address.
Jeffers at first refused to approach deputies but complied after several requests. Found inside the house was a spoon with a brown substance in it suspected to be heroin, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report.
A traffic stop about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Baileyton Road resulted in charges being filed against the driver and two passengers.
Charges of delivery or sale of methamphetamine, delivery or sale of a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed against Alan M. Harmon, 33, of 80 Fox Mays Road; Leigha A. Smith, 35, of 6845 Old Stage Road; and Alisha D. Widener, 25, also of the Old Stage Road address.
A deputy on patrol saw a car pull into the roadway, nearly causing a crash. The car, driven by Widener, had an expired registration tag and a traffic stop was made.
A K-9 was called in and alerted on the car. A purse found on the car floorboard held a metal container with suspected methamphetamine inside it. Another purse found in the back seat floorboard held a plastic bag containing suspected meth and a tin holding a brown powder suspected to be fentanyl-laced heroin, Deputy Frank Costello said in a report.
A plastic bag containing more suspected heroin was found on the passenger side center console. More than four grams of heroin-fentanyl was seized.
“An abundance of drug paraphernalia was found throughout the vehicle,” including digital scales, syringes and plastic bags, the report said.
A small child was in the vehicle, and the Department of Children’s Services was notified, the report said.
Michael C. Darnell, 40, of 215 White Sands Road, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of a drug paraphernalia after deputies went to an address in the 10800 block of Asheville Highway on a warrants check.
Darnell was leaving when deputies arrived and told them the wanted person was not with him. Darnell was driving a pickup truck with a glass pipe “in plain view” on the dashboard, Sgt. Mark Crum said in a report.
Found in between the driver’s seat and console was a metal container holding about two grams of suspected meth, the report said. A digital scale with white residue was also found.
The person sought on the arrest warrant, 60-year-old Vickie L. Middleton, was located running from the back of the house and taken into custody, the report said.
The defendants in all three drug cases were held on bond and were scheduled to appear Monday morning in General Sessions Court.