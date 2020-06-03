Recent heroin possession arrests in Greene County could indicate a short supply of methamphetamine on the streets, prompting users to seek out other illegal drugs during the coronavirus pandemic.
A traffic stop early Friday on Whitehouse Road led to possession charges against the four people in the car, Greeneville police Officer Jason Hope said in a report. One was charged with heroin possession.
A passenger, Tyler P. Ramey, 26, of 150 Stargazer Drive, Midway, was charged with possession of a Schedule I drug-heroin, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Driver Alice R. Horton, 24, of 501 Braketree Lane, was charged with driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license-2nd offense, having no proof of vehicle insurance and issued traffic citations.
Brian Coley Garrett, 41, of Fletcher, North Carolina, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic assault in connection with an unrelated incident on Feb. 20.
Danielle R. Dockery, 25, of 128 Whispering Oaks Lane, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
While on routine patrol on West Andrew Johnson Highway, the car driven by Horton passed the patrol car. A records check showed the car tag was not on file. The car was followed to Whitehouse Road, where it was seen crossing the center line and swerving in its lane, leading to the traffic stop.
A records check showed Horton’s driver’s license was revoked. Occupants denied having any weapons or drugs in the car. Another records check showed Garrett had active warrants for domestic assault and failure to appear, and he was taken into custody.
Garrett told officers he had a gun under the front seat. A loaded Taurus handgun with one round in the chamber was retrieved, along with a loaded ammunition magazine and some marijuana on the passenger seat, the report said.
Horton told officers that there was marijuana in the car trunk. A bag containing marijuana was found in Horton’s purse in the car trunk, the report said.
Methamphetamine was found in the center console and a glass pipe was found under the passenger-side seat. No one in the car would take responsibility for possession of the drugs and paraphernalia, the report said, and the other car occupants were placed under arrest for the meth and paraphernalia, the report said.
A search of Ramey turned up a small jar containing a white substance that he told police was heroin.
All four defendants had first appearances Monday in General Sessions Court. Preliminary hearings were set for June 17.
In an unrelated arrest, 23-year old Timothy L. Williams, of 223 W. McKee St., was charged Friday by deputies with possession of a Schedule I drug and served two active violation of probation warrants.
Williams was seen walking out of the Marathon market at 1923 Snapps Ferry Blvd.
A records check showed Williams had the active warrants, Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report.
Williams allegedly admitted he was carrying heroin and a syringe. A small amount of heroin was found in one of Williams’ pockets.
A search of the vehicle Williams was getting into turned up more syringes and a pipe.
Williams entered a guilty plea Monday to a simple possession offense, according to court documents.
Local authorities have said meth availability has been interrupted by shortages in chemicals used to make the highly addictive drug shipped to Mexico from China. The meth is made in Mexico and then smuggled into the U.S. to major distribution points like Atlanta, authorities said.