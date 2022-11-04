Outside burning is prohibited Sunday in Greene County until further notice due to “unseasonably mild weather,” Heather Sipe, director of the county Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, advised Sunday.
Fire danger is high in Greene and surrounding counties, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry.
Sunday’s National Weather Service forecast calls for a slight chance of showers before 1 p.m., with a high near 78 degrees. A calm wind of about 5 mph is forecast Sunday afternoon. Patchy fog and a low temperature of about 60 degrees is forecast Sunday night.
There is a 20% chance of rain on Monday, with a high temperature of about 74 degrees.
“Outside of a few sprinkles in the mountains, most places will remain dry (Sunday), Sipe wrote in an advisory.
“No burning is allowed,” she added. “The Tennessee Division of Forestry has determined that conditions are not safe for residents to burn debris today.”
No burn permits will be issued Sunday in Greene County.
The Town of Greenevile “will not be issuing any burn permits until sufficient rainfall has occurred,” Sipe wrote.
Active wildfires in the region were reported Sunday morning in Cocke and Sevier counties. Both fires were about 75% under control, according to the state Division of Forestry.
A high fire danger designation means that fires can easily start “from most causes and small fuels, such as grasses and needles, will ignite readily,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
“Unattended campfires and brush fires are likely to escape. Fires will spread easily, with some areas of high-intensity burning on slopes or concentrated fuels. Fires can become serious and difficult to control unless they are put out while they are still small,” the forest service cautions.
The Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security continues to monitor conditions.
No fires of significant scope had been reported over the weekend as of Sunday morning in Greene County.
A small fire started Friday afternoon on a wooded property at 181 Old Baileyton Road, near the intersection with Babbs Mill Road.
A resident who had obtained a burn permit told first responders that wind picked up unexpectedly and the fire spread to a section of the property. Volunteer firefighters from departments including Mosheim, United and Newmansville responded with brush trucks and extinguished the fire. Nearby buildings were not damaged.
Cameron Waters, chief of the Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department, advised always having a nearby water source available when conducting an outside burn.
“If it’s going to be windy, don’t burn,” Waters said.
Unseasonably warm weather is forecast to continue through mid-week.
Staff writer Mario Micallef contributed to this report.