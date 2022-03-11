Gasoline and diesel fuel distributors in Greene County are subject to many of the same market pressures that consumers currently see at the pump, said Mark Freshour, operations manager of Greeneville Oil & Petroleum.
“It’s not a local problem. It’s a national problem,” Freshour said Thursday.
Freshour emphasized that while Greeneville Oil & Petroleum is a privately owned business and does make a money on fuel sales, the business is not making excessive profits off the recent spike in gas prices.
The causes of rising fuel prices “go back to the first day of (the President Joe Biden) administration,” Freshour said.
Biden cancelled the controversial Keystone XL Pipeline project on his first day in office. The pipeline was a proposed extension to the existing Keystone Pipeline that would have run from Alberta, Canada, to Nebraska. From there, oil would have been transported via existing pipelines to refineries on the American Gulf Coast to be processed into petroleum.
Freshour said the decision of the Biden administration to suspend new oil and gas drilling on federal land as a part of plans to address climate change is another factor in the current rise in fuel prices.
Freshour said that the The U.S. was previously on a path that would have made it oil independent. The war in Ukraine, along with the dependence of European allies of the U.S. on Russian oil, will make the country more dependent on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, known as OPEC.
Those countries include Iran, Iraq and Venezuela, Freshour said.
Companies like Greeneville Oil & Petroleum depend on the “spot market,” or what is available on any given day, he said.
“The thing about it is, we’ve got to move with the prices every day, not what we’ve got in the ground,” Freshour said. “It’s all about pricing around you and you keep that market value.”
In terms of the future, “I can’t predict what it’s going to do,” Freshour said. “I can make guesses but we don’t really know from day to day what the market is going to do. It’s just volatile and you can’t make any predictions where it’s going to go.”
Greeneville Oil & Petroleum does not engage in price gouging, Freshour said.
“I wouldn’t tolerate it either. If we’re making a nickel a gallon, I’d be happy. There’s not the margin on fuel products people think there is,” he said. “You pay a price and you’ve got to add state and federal taxes.”
There are also transportation-related expenses and credit card company fees, Freshour said.
Greeneville Oil & Petroleum supplies 17 of its own Marathon stations and about 70 smaller distributors in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
As for recent gas prices, Freshour had a suggestion.
“Call your congressman and call your senators and let them know in Washington that you’re not happy with it,” he said. “It’s a national issue and not a local issue.”
Fuel prices in Greene County are among the lowest in Tennessee, Freshour said.
“Tell them to pull up the map of Tennessee and tell them to be thankful they live in Greene County. Most of the state of Tennessee is higher than where we live,” Freshour said.
To compare gas prices in the state and U.S., go to gasprices@aaa.com.
EFFECT ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Local municipalities and Greene County are also affected by the rising cost of fuel.
“It is obviously affecting us from a budgetary aspect,” said Brad Peters, Town of Greeneville public works director.
“The current labor market has helped us deal with it in a way. We have four vacancies right now in public works so that is keeping us in the black right now, but the savings are being eaten up by the rising fuel prices. For now, those open positions have helped offset the increased fuel costs,” he said.
Peters said that that as of Thursday, the Greenville Department of Public Works was paying $3.48 a gallon for diesel fuel and $2.53 a gallon for unleaded gas. A year ago, public works was paying $1.94 a gallon for diesel and $1.61 a gallon for unleaded gas. The city buys fuel in bulk.
County Mayor Kevin Morrison said officials are closely monitoring increased fuel costs.
“We are somewhat anxious about the current price trend, but the biggest thing that helps us is that in our line items for the annual budget we take into account inflationary pressures. We built those higher amounts into our fuel budget line items, so we are still able to absorb a lot of the impact without strain on our budget. However, there are definitely smaller savings in those inflation-adjusted amounts than there were a few years ago,” Morrison said.
The county has some flexibility in finding budgetary solutions to unexpected energy cost hikes.
“Hopefully, the prices themselves and amount of time the prices are high does not crest over what we have planned for. If that does happen, we can move money from other areas in the budget to cover fuel costs, so we have some flexibility even though it would be limited,” Morrison said. “We are cautiously optimistic that these high prices will not be permanent and affect our budget.”
Morrison said that the largest user of fuel in county government, the Greene County Highway Department, is currently not in full operation due to the winter season, a benefit given rising costs.
The county opened its own fuel station in July 2021 at 855 Hal Henard Road next to the highway department’s asphalt plant. The station has two 12,000 gallon tanks, one diesel and one gas.
Morrison said that the station saves the county money in fuel costs by being able to buy wholesale and by a whole tanker truck at a time.
“Being able to accept a full tanker truck load at a time instead of a partial load also lowers the price for us,” Morrison said.
EFFECT ON SCHOOL DISTRICTS
School systems are also feeling the effects of rising fuel prices.
David McLain, director of Greene County Schools, said the district has maintained a financial cushion in its budget for school transportation.
“Several years ago, fuel prices got up to around $4 a gallon, so we have continued to try and budget diesel on the high side ever since,” he said.
McLain noted it is difficult to compare actual costs of transportation for the past two years due to the disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic, but he said a continued increase could exceed the amount of $365,000 budgeted for the year.
“If we look up the price changes for diesel over the past few years, our price in January 2020 was $2.17 a gallon and January 2021, it was was $2.06 a gallon. The most recent bill we have is from March 1, and it was $3.62 a gallon,” he said. “It is undoubtedly higher today. We have seen the greatest rate of increase over the past month. No doubt, if we continue to see this rate of increase it will negatively impact our budget.”
Beverly Miller, assistant director of schools for administration in Greeneville City Schools, said the city school system is preparing to make budget cuts to cover the cost of transporting students.
“As fuel prices continue to rise, the Greeneville City School District is closely monitoring the situation and is positioning to make budgetary cuts in other line items should the need present. As with any organization, unanticipated cost increases such as this one will mean that other planned projects are reduced or postponed,” Miller said.
She said the impact of high fuel costs on the current budget “can quickly be realized when evaluating the district’s fuel cost to operate during the month of February 2022 versus February 2021.”
Miller said that based on 2021 fuel prices, the amount to operate last month would have been about $4,560. However fuel costs for the school district in February of this year actually totaled about $7,310.
“If that trend were to continue at a monthly increase of nearly $3,000, the district will have to pivot and make difficult decisions about cost reductions in other critical areas,” Miller said.
The Tennessee average of $4.12 for a gallon of gas compiled Friday by AAA is considerably higher than the average one year ago of $2.61 a gallon. The national average Friday of $4.33 a gallon is also well above the average of $2.83 one year ago.