Classes leading to an opportunity to take the High School Equivalency Test have resumed at the Greene County Workhouse.
The first classes for male and female inmates at the workhouse in more than two years began this week. It’s another sign of a return to normal activities after the hoped-for conclusion of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions in place since 2020.
The program is beneficial to inmates, said Roger Willett, administrator of the Greene County Detention Center and Workhouse.
The High School Equivalency Test, or HiSET, is a newer name for the old-school GED program that allows individuals to earn the equivalent certification to a high school diploma. It has been offered at the workhouse for several years.
“We want to help anyone that comes in without a high school diploma,” Willett said.
The class and other educational programs for inmates are held in a doublewide mobile home converted to a classroom annex in back of the workhouse on West Summer Street.
“We want to offer them the opportunity to get a GED or at least get them started,” Willett said.
On Monday, a group of nine inmates intently concentrated on a written test to determine the educational requirements of each individual.
“It’s an assessment to see where they are and then the classes will start,” said Teresa Johnson, a Northeast State Community College instructor overseeing the participants. The program is offered in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development’s Adult Education Division.
The length of the HiSET program “depends on the student and where they are,” Johnson said.
Getting a high school diploma “gets (inmates) set up for real life,” Willett said.
Life skills classes, taught by instructors affiliated with Frontier Health, should also resume soon in the classroom annex. Other programs and restrictions at the jail and workhouse have gradually been resumed after a challenging two years, Willett said.
Education classes have proven helpful in reducing recidivism, particularly among the ever-growing population of female inmates, he said.
“We’re in the process of trying to get back to 100% of our classes and work crews and such,” Willett said.