Highland Elementary School has earned a perfect score of 100 on both the health and building inspections by the Tennessee Department of Health.
On Jan. 23, state inspectors visited the school at 208 N. Highland Ave. and found no violations during inspections of the school cafeteria and the building itself.
Reports filed by the Tennessee Department of Health say both inspections were routine.
The food service report shows a time frame of 33 minutes from 11:17 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. for the cafeteria inspection.
The report includes two sections: foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions, and good retail practices.
Under foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions, categories include: supervision; employee health; good hygienic practices; preventing contamination by hands; approved source; protection from contamination; cooking and reheating of time/temperature control for safety foods; cooling and holding, date marking, and time as a public health control; consumer advisory; highly susceptible populations; chemicals; and conformance with approved procedures.
Under good retail practices, categories include: safe food and water, food temperature control, food identification, prevention of food contamination, proper use of utensils, utensils and equipment, physical facilities, administrative items, and non-smokers protection act.
Foods listed under the food temperature portion of the report include cheese bites, milk and chocolate milk.
Among the list of comments on the report is, “All food was in good, sound condition at time of inspection.”
The comments also state, “All food contact surfaces of equipment and utensils cleaned and sanitized using approved methods.”
Additional comments on the food service report state, "Inspected facility and found it very clean and well run. No violations noted."
FACILITY
Despite being one of the older school buildings in Greeneville City Schools, built in 1959, Highland also scored a perfect score on the building portion of the inspection.
The facility environmental survey report includes 14 sections: water supply, drinking facilities, general safety/health, plumbing, individual sewage disposal, solid waste, insects/rodents, ceilings/walls/floors, doors/windows, teaching stations/furniture, lighting/shades/blinds, storage areas/HVAC rooms, site, and restrooms/handwashing.
The comments section of the report notes no violations in all areas inspected: custodial closet 1B, Pre-K room 7, rooms 16 and 17, and water fountain across from room 4. The comments also state that chemical spray bottles were all stored appropriately, and fire extinguishers were inspected within the past year per code.
To view scores from inspections conducted by the Tennessee Department of Health, use the search tool at https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/ .