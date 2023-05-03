Greeneville City Schools announced Wednesday that Highland Elementary School was selected to win a $400,000 Building Energy Upgrade Grant through the TVA EnergyRight School Uplift program.
TVA’s School Uplift program partnered with local power companies across seven states to help 64 public schools tackle energy waste this school year.
School Uplift is a year-long energy management training program developed with the State of Tennessee’s Energy Efficient Schools Initiative that helps public schools make smart energy choices to improve the classroom learning environment and save money through decreased energy use.
Tight budgets and aging buildings leave community schools facing a difficult decision between funding learning programs and making needed facility upgrades that can lower energy costs and improve health and comfort, according to a press release about the announcement.
“School Uplift is a great example of TVA’s investment in our community,” said Noelle Smith, Highland’s principal. “Highland learned a great deal through this program about how to make our school more efficient and comfortable. I’m proud of the Highland staff and students whose efforts earned this grant. Highland plans on investing the grant money in new heating and air conditioning units throughout the building! This will improve our facility and make Highland Elementary an even better place for all students to learn, lead, and thrive.”
Phillip Graham, Greeneville City Schools operations supervisor, said, “I am excited to have the opportunity to make improvements to Highland Elementary School at zero cost to the taxpayers of Greeneville. The Building Energy Upgrade Grant from the TVA’s School Uplift Program will allow our district to install new heating and air units at Highland Elementary. These upgrades will improve air quality and the overall learning environment. Many thanks go to Melanie Williams, Zak Holt, and the Highland staff and students! I want to thank TVA and EESI for making this grant possible.”
Highland Elementary joins more than 118 schools to have completed School Uplift over the past three years, competing to earn grants for building upgrades and other learning environment improvements.
On average, participating schools save nearly 10% on their annual energy bills from behavior changes alone, the press release said.
“Every dollar invested in our schools helps districts allocate resources to where it matters most – educating our children,” said Monika Beckner, vice president of TVA’s Energy Services & Programs. “We’re inspired by the winners of this year’s School Uplift grants and proud of their dedication to reducing energy waste and building a sustainable future for us all.”
TVA EnergyRight and Greeneville Energy Authority are currently recruiting public K-12 schools for the 2025-2026 school year. Visit https://energyright.com/business-industry/school-uplift/ to express interest in participating in this program.