State-funded summer learning camps are underway at multiple local schools, and two of those schools were stops on the Tennessee Department of Education’s Accelerating TN 2022 tour to highlight summer learning opportunities.
Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn was joined by other state Department of Education staff and Rep. David Hawk of Greeneville in visiting Mosheim Elementary School and West Greene Middle School, which share a campus, and Hal Henard Elementary School.
This is the second year of the summer learning camps, which were implemented in 2021 as a requirement of the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act, passed in January 2021. The bill aims to help students recover from learning loss associated with time out of school due to the pandemic.
“These camps are just amazing. Students are getting such great additional support, really good review from the previous year and introduction to what they will be seeing next year,” said Schwinn at Hal Henard, where students from both Hal Henard and EastView elementary schools are participating in the month-long, four-day mini-camps.
Hawk agreed and said he hopes to see the state continue to fund the camps permanently.
“I am so happy for students to have the ability to get the courses and review they need to move forward. There is such value in these programs, and we need to continue this for many years,” he said. “I would like to see more families take advantage of these programs, and I want to see the state fully fund programs like this forever.”
He said participation locally and statewide is a little over 15%.
Andy McCall, site director at Hal Henard, said that while there is plenty of learning taking place, it is still a summer camp, and that experience is an important part of it.
“This is a great opportunity for students to get some more independent attention, but it’s still camp,” he said. “They get to play and explore, we have field trips, and they get to take that into their next school year.”
Schwinn agreed that the fun of camp is crucial.
“My favorite thing to see is that engagement and energy and joy. That will absolutely translate to success for these kids,” she said.