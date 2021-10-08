A Greene County Highway Department employee died Thursday morning after he fell under the wheel of a work truck while picking up tree limbs.
John Cooper, 48, of Mohawk, was identified as the victim by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The accident happened about 10:10 a.m. Thursday on Dude Lane as Cooper walked alongside a work truck pulling a wood chipper trailer, according to the Highway Patrol report.
Cooper was part of a highway department work crew picking up tree limbs and placing them in the wood chipper when he fell, landing under the driver’s side wheel and suffered the fatal injuries, a THP preliminary fatality report said.
Dude Lane is off Lonesome Pine Trail in Bull's Gap, near the Romeo Convenience Center.
No citations were issued.