A Greene County Highway Department skid steer loader was stolen between Oct. 5 and Monday morning from where it was parked off Smith Mill Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report.
The Caterpillar skid steer was parked next to a paving machine in a field across from 200 Smith Mill Road.
A highway department employee who went to the site Monday morning discovered the loader was missing. A neighbor told deputies that it was seen parked Thursday night, but was gone Saturday morning.
The doors and engine compartment on the loader were locked to prevent theft, a highway department employee told deputies.
The orange-and-black skid steer is valued at $100,000.