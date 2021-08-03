The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced it will conduct sobriety roadside safety checkpoints Sept. 10 on Highway 70 and Sept. 24 on U.S. 321.
Impaired driving kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the United States, the agency said in a news release. Troopers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Troopers will target those who operate a vehicle while impaired and take corrective actions for other violations observed while ensuring the protection of all motorists.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving.