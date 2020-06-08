For Frances Harp of Greeneville, a resident of Plaza Towers, seeing a sign advertising free tours of Mosheim’s historic Blue Springs Lutheran Church on Saturday was a prayer answered.
She had admired the old church house’s beauty for years, but never had experienced a chance to go inside. The classic white steepled building no longer is home to an active congregation, but remains one of the most attractive and historic older landmarks in Greene County.
“The Bible says God will give us the desires of our heart, and I’ve gotten a desire of my heart given to me today, finally getting to come inside here,” she said.
She even had the privilege of sitting down at the old piano in the small sanctuary and playing a flourishing rendition of “Oh, How I Love Jesus” and “Amazing Grace,” singing along with her playing. “God taught me to play,” she said. Though the keys on the old upright piano are in great need of a new surface, worn through over the years, the instrument was in remarkably good tune.
Frances said she has never taken piano lessons, though she played with confidence and ease, filling the church house with more music than it has heard in years.
Singing with her was daughter Rose Cronnon of Chattanooga, in for a weekend visit with her mother. She took advantage of her mother’s impromptu gospel concert to take video of her mother doing something she clearly loved doing.
Cronnon said neither she nor her mother knew the church building would be open for tours. Both women have wanted to go inside for years, and grabbed the opportunity unhesitatingly when they saw the tours sign out front.
The church building was open, and members of the Blue Springs Historical Association present, to welcome visitors to the cemetery outside, which holds the remains of earlier-day Greene Countians, some of them military veterans of the Civil War.
During that war, the church was used as a hospital, and legend has it that amputated limbs, and in some cases dead bodies, of soldiers who fought in the Battle of Blue Springs are buried in the front area of the cemetery.
Frances Harp and her daughter toured the cemetery together on foot after their visit inside the church house, where items were for sale by the BSHA to raise funds for building upkeep and improvement. Wilhelmina Williams, president of the BSHA, said the most dire need for the old building is correction of foundation problems that have led to some interior wall cracks and other problems.
The building is in visible need of exterior painting, she noted, but said that until fundamental structural issues are dealt with, painting will need to wait awhile.
The church building is 127 years old, and is the third church on that site. The first congregation was Blue Springs Lutheran Church, officially organized in 1811 but meeting several years before that.