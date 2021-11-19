Greeneville Machine and Iron Works Company is auctioning the equipment, old tools and materials from their 600 West Irish St. location, through an online auction service. The address is the location of the former Lamons Wagon Company, and a few of the items are from that era, said Greeneville Real Estate & Auction Team owner William G. Brown.
“Proxibid.com/Greeneville will host the sale of over two-hundred lots of such items as antique tools, equipment, and various materials, now, and until December 8th,” said Brad Tullock, auctioneer managing the sale for Greeneville Real Estate & Auction Team. The auction at Greeneville Iron can be located within that website.
“There are several remarkable items left in the two historic buildings that were built in the late 1800s,” stated Tullock. “We believe that collectible seekers will find some interesting items and the online auction service will be an easy method by which to bid on many of these collectibles, such as tables, dollies, wooden buckets, and old metal manufacturing equipment used by Greeneville Machine and Iron Works Company.”
Greeneville Machine and Iron Works Co. fabricated steel for buildings and bridges, throughout the United States, from its Irish Street manufacturing facility. The company started in the 1960s after the Lamons Wagon Company closed shop and sold the two buildings and land.
The company was owned and operated by Willis Bowman since 1964. He died in 2019. His daughters, Dr. Cindy Bowman and Lisa Bowman Anderson, are selling the real-estate and business items. Greeneville Real Estate & Auction Team is listing the real-estate property, aside from the equipment items that are sold at auction.
The public may view and place bids for the business items by going to proxibid.com/greeneville and then clicking on the Greeneville Iron auction. Tullock further advises that all items will be sold “as is and where is with no warranties expressed or implied.”