Several facade renovations for a building on South Main Street were approved Tuesday by the Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission.
The commission approved the addition of signage to the storefront windows, restoration of its entryway, repair of upstairs windows and repainting of its awning, cornice and window casings for the building at 127 S. Main St., which is being renovated for the McAfee and McAfee Law Office.
Plans are to add signage featuring the office’s logo to the storefront windows of the building, one of its owners, Jessica McAfee told the commission. An idea is also being explored of allowing local businesses to display some of their merchandise in the storefront windows on a rotating basis, she said.
The firm would like to use a navy blue in the facade and would like to paint the awning, cornice and a metal casings around the windows that color, McAfee said. The color is among those accepted as appropriate for historical structures.
Commission member Noah Young said that with the building receiving a facade grant through Main Street: Greeneville, it is on the radar of state preservationists as one of the few examples remaining of a historical storefront on Main Street.
The building has also been identified as contributing to the local Historic District in a survey completed last year, which commissioners should have in mind as they consider the requests, he said.
McAfee said that her desire is to keep the historical architectural features, but to renovate and repair those features to improve its overall appearance.
One of the changes approved will return one of the features to its original appearance. Tile that covers the exterior entranceway is rotting and cracking and needs to be removed, McAfee said.
Hardwood flooring has been discovered underneath, and the plan is to remove the tile and restore the original for use, she said.
Upstairs windows are to be repaired with no replacement of original materials.
The commission tabled action on a request to replace the storefront doors. McAfee explained that the original storefront doors would not provide the privacy and security needed for the office.
After exploring several options, McAfee said she found a wrought iron door she would like to use.
However, commission members asked her to consider other options. Young said that the wrought iron doors would not match the building architecturally and suggested that storefront doors with oblique glass might be an option that would meet the privacy and security needs for the office.
McAfee said she would prefer to not use the storefront doors for an office use and would explore other options to bring later to the commission.
In other action, the commission approved the placement of a storage building to the rear of the Isaiah 117 House on West Main Street.
Jeff Idell, a member of the organization’s board, said that additional storage is needed and the building, a portion of which will be able to be seen from the street, will match the Isaiah House color scheme.