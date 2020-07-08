The Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission approved two requests for window replacement and other exterior work on Tuesday, bringing extended discussion about the board’s guidelines for decision-making.
The commission approved a request for window and siding replacement and work to the soffits at the residence at 101 Spencer St., the request that brought much of the discussion. The request was approved by a vote of 3-2.
Homeowner Deanna Johnson explained that she had attempted to scrape the old paint from the structure and repaint the cedar shingle siding herself, but found that it was too large of a project. Some of the siding has rotting places and appears to have some moisture underneath, she said.
After not being able to find someone to do the work, Johnson said she explored options and found a vinyl siding with the same appearance and color as the existing material.
The windows in the house, which are original to the structure, also need to replaced as there are some with cracked glass and rotting windowsills, she said, adding the replacement would be done in increments.
To replace the windows, Johnson said she is asking to use vinyl windows that have the same appearance as the existing windows.
In addition, Johnson said she would like to make changes with soffit around the house to provide needed ventilation in the attic, extending it to a fan light that is over the front doorway to the house.
As discussion began, commission member Noah Young read sections from the design guidelines for exterior work in the Historic District, which are to guide decisions by the commission.
The guidelines call for windows to be repaired if possible and only be replaced if they are beyond repair. Exceptions can be granted for projects and have been in the past, Young said, but he wanted the commission to remember what the guidelines say.
Wooden windows are modular in construction, making them repairable indefinitely whereas vinyl windows must be replaced at the end of their life cycle, he said.
When original materials such as wood windows and cedar shingle siding are replaced, it is a loss of features that contribute to the character of the structure and of the district, Young said.
“These are irreplaceable materials and assets,” he said. “When you lose these, they are lost forever.”
Johnson commented that replacement with wooden windows would be cost prohibitive for her. In making an addition to the back of the house, she said, she used cedar single siding but that the newer siding did not look as good as the older material.
Commission member Don Sexton said he was concerned with the preservation of the historic integrity of the district but also realized that the commission needs to be fair to property owners and expense involved in rehabilitation and renovation.
Responding, commission member Bill Brown said he is also concerned about preservation of historic structures but there is a tough balance to be found between preserving structures and affordable options that may be available to property owners.
Chad White of White’s Windows & Siding said that the replacement of windows and other features in an older structure with the same type of materials is often expensive and can be cost prohibitive for many homeowners.
Young agreed that there is a difficult balance between preservation and affordability but said they don’t have to be mutually exclusive. He also said that property owners may not realize that the commission is not looking at perfection, but that it is acceptable to be able to see the age of a structure.
The commission can provide guidance for property owners in how to preserve historic features and be able to point them toward options they had not considered and programs that can help with expense, he said.
The commission also approved window replacement on the upper floors of the office building at 128 S. Main St., at the corner of Summer Street.
White told the commission that a number of the windows are in a deteriorated condition and need to be replaced. The windows will be of the same appearance as the existing ones, he said.
Young noted that the design guidelines for the central business district have more flexibility, and the guidelines only require that window replacements are to be of the same appearance.
In other business, Building Official Bert Seay gave an update on the survey of the town’s historic district, reporting that a draft document is scheduled to be ready by Aug. 15 for commission review with the final document finished by the end of that month.
JLD Preservation is conducting a survey of the town’s historic district, the first to be completed of the entire district for the town.
The survey will identify whether a building is contributing or non-contributing to the historic district and information about the structure such as when it was constructed, its original use and current use. That information can then be used by the commission in making decisions about requests for exterior work to structures within the district.