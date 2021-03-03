Two requests were approved Tuesday by the Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission.
The commission approved a change in colors for an exterior door and shingles for the office building at 218 N. Main St., which were requested by Southbound Real Estate. The front door is to be painted black and the shingles blue.
A request for the addition of a signage for the building was withdrawn for consideration at a later time.
Also approved by the commission was the repair of a roof dormer at the rear of the Edward Jones office at 125 W. Summer St. The repair was needed due to leaking at the dormer. It was considered by the Historic Zoning Commission because the rear of the building is visible from Irish Street, which is inside the local Historic District.