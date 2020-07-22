Replacement windows for a residence on West Main Street were approved Tuesday by the Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission.
The project includes the replacement of 18 windows at the house at 418 W. Main St. with vinyl windows.
The request was approved by a vote of 4-3. Those voting against the project expressed concern about the replacement of the original wood windows with vinyl windows when the design guidelines used to base the commission’s decisions call for repairing wood windows or replacing them with the same materials.
The property owner, Charles Greene, told the commission he looked into replacing or repairing the wood windows and that option is cost prohibitive for him. He noted that the same type of replacement window have been approved by the commission for use in the Local Historic District.
As a point of information for the commission, Building Official Bert Seay said he had called several window suppliers and was told that wood windows cost about four times what the vinyl windows do.