The Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday at 8:30 A.M. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power Building located at 110 N. College St.
This meeting was requested by the commission at the previous meeting for the purpose of reviewing and adopting the Residential Historic Design Guidelines.
The commission is required to meet in session with a quorum for the adoption of the guidelines and to recommend the review and adoption of the guidelines to the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Alderman.
This is to establish an official document framework for the historic guidelines of the Greeneville Historic District.
The establishment of the document will provide homeowners in the historic district an official guide to the regulations of the historic district, which will help prevent confusion and questions between homeowners and town officials, according to Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport.