Greeneville’s Historic Zoning Commission approved new shutters for the Dickson-Williams Mansion and a new fence for the Harmony House at its meeting Tuesday morning in the Greeneville Light and Power Building.
The Dickson-Williams Mansion, located at 108 N. Main Street, was given approval to install 14 sets of new shutters on the front side of the mansion.
Petitioner Beverly Williams was happy to finally be getting the project underway.
“The house was finished for tours in 1997 and we have been making more improvements since then,” Williams said. “We have been working on getting new shutters for the last ten years.”
The shutters will come in three sizes. The largest shutters will be for the front of the house, while some smaller shutters will be used for the kitchen windows, and the smallest shutters will be used for the windows above the porch.
The shutters will be colored dark green and will be made of a durable material that will endure the elements for years, rather than wood.
The Historic Zoning Commission also gave approval for the construction of a fence in front of the Harmony House located at 305 N. Main St.
The fence will be placed behind the sidewalk in the front yard of the home and measure 103 feet from one end to the other.
Rich Boyd, the resident of the home, expressed hope that the fence would compliment the historic structure and the character of the neighborhood as well as dissuade passersby from mistaking the private home for a museum and peering into the windows.
“I’ve visited Greeneville many times and never dreamed that I would be able to live here. I’m so happy to be here. It is absolutely wonderful,” Boyd said.
The commission also gave conditional approval for new PT Solutions signs on Summer Street and 128 S. Main St.
The signs are going to be anchored to the side of the building and hang 20 feet above the sidewalk.
The signs were originally going to be 10 feet high and 4 feet wide, but commission members expressed reservations about signs of that size on Main Street and the precedent that could set for other businesses.
The commission and petitioner compromised and agreed to a reduced sign size to match the size of the second story windows on the building. This would make the sign about 6 feet high with the width adjusted proportionally. The signs on both sides of the building will be the same size and the same height from the sidewalk.