The Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission on Tuesday will consider replacement doors for the facade of a building on South Main Street.
The commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St.
On the agenda is consideration of replacement of entrance doors at 127 S. Main St.
During its last meeting, the commission gave approval to other elements of facade renovations in preparation for the building to be used by McAfee & McAfee Law Offices. The commission tabled action in reference to the replacement of the front doors for the structure.