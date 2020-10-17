Window replacement at the T. Elmer Cox Historical and Genealogical Library will be considered Tuesday by the Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission.
The commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St. Attendees of the meeting are required to wear a mask.
On the agenda is a request for the replacement of windows in the T. Elmer Cox Library, which is part of the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library, and a discussion of the finalized Historic Resources Survey for the town.
The Historic Resources Survey was conducted earlier this year and provides information about each property within the Local Historic District. It was funded through a state grant and is designed to provide information to assist the Historic Zoning Commission in making decisions for requests regarding exterior alterations of structures within the local district.