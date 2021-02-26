The Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission will consider a roof repair and installation of a new sign Tuesday.
The commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St. All attendees are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
On the agenda is an application for repair to a roof dormer at 125 W. Summer St. The area of repair is only visible from the rear of the structure, which houses the Edward Jones office.
Also to be considered is the placement of a free standing sign at 218 N. Main St., as well as changing the color of the front door and shutters. The building is the former Greene County Election Commission location, which was purchased in December by businessman Kent Bewley and placed on the market for lease. Southbound Real Estate has submitted the application for the sign and exterior changes.