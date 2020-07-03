Two requests for window replacements will be considered Tuesday by the Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission.
The meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Boardroom at the Greeneville Light & Power System office, 110 N. College St.
On the agenda is consideration of a request for window replacement and other exterior renovations at the residence at 101 Spencer St., and a request for window replacement at the office building at 128 South Main St.
Also on the agenda is an update about the survey now underway of the Greeneville Historic District. The town received a Tennessee Historic Preservation Fund grant to fund the survey, which would list each property within the district, provide some details about it and define whether the it is “contributing” or “non-contributing” to the district.