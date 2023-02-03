Historic Zoning Commission To Meet Tuesday Feb 3, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Technical Terminology Business Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Belk Transforms Local Store Into First Outlet Prayer Vigil Held For Missing Teen No. 3 Knights Upset, Lady Knights Roll Missing Mosheim Juvenile Located, Charges Pending West Main Recycling Faces TDEC, Legal Sanctions