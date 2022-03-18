Historic Zoning Commission To Meet Tuesday Mar 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission will hold a called meeting on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Drugs Seized By DTF At Greeneville Address Longtime Courthouse Employee Fondly Remembered Woman Charged In Fentanyl-Related Death Greene County Residents React To Rising Gas Prices 3 Of 5 Surviving ‘Merrill’s Marauders’ Attend Premiere Of Documentary On WWII Unit Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.